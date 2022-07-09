ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Nevin returns from ban and loses first game against son as Angels fall to Orioles

By Todd Karpovich Associated Press
 3 days ago
Angels interim manager Phil Nevin, back from his 10-game suspension, and his son Tyler, who started at third base for the Orioles, delivered the lineup cards before Saturday’s game. Baltimore won 1-0. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — The Nevin family is going in different directions, and surprisingly it is Tyler’s Orioles who are winning and Phil’sAngels who are skidding.

Dean Kremer combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, and Baltimore beat the Angels 1-0 on Saturday for its first seven-game winning streak in five years.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin and his son Tyler Nevin, an Orioles rookie infielder, met for the first time as major leaguers and exchanged lineup cards before the game. After a photo with the umpires, they went their separate ways — just like their teams.

Baltimore is on its longest winning streak since it won seven in a row Aug. 7-13, 2017. The Orioles are 28-20 since a 14-24 start and closed to within 3½ games of a wild-card berth. At 42-44, they are two games under .500 for the first time since they were 1-3 on April 11.

Shohei Ohtani strikes out during the third inning. The Angels have lost seven of eight on their nine-game trip, including the first three of the series at Camden Yards. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

“It’s something special,” Kremer said of the Orioles’ success. “It’s been really fun. The only time I’ve had this was in the minor leagues, and this is way better.”

Phil Nevin returned after serving a 10-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against the Seattle Mariners on June 26.

“It’s been tough” he said. “It felt like a month really.”

Tyler went one for two with a walk.

“It was harder than I thought. It really was,” Phil Nevin said about the emotion he felt watching Tyler get the hit.

The Angels dropped to 1-7 on a nine-game trip and at 38-48 are a season-worst 10 games under .500. They are 14-35 since a 24-13 start and have 15 runs combined in their last eight games.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer pitched five scoreless innings, giving up two hits. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

“You can say all you want about good pitching, but this is the big leagues, there is good pitching everywhere,” Phil Nevin said. “When we get runners on, and we have a chance to add on runs to start rallies, we’re just missing that big hit. It’s hard to just lean on the top of the order every time.”

Kremer (3-1) gave up two hits and three walks in five innings and tied a career high with seven strikeouts. He has pitched shutout ball in four of his last five starts, lowering his season ERA to 2.15.

Bruce Zimmermann, Joey Krehbiel, Felix Bautista and Jorge Lopez followed, with Lopez retiring Kurt Suzuki on a game-ending flyout with a runner on second base for his 16th save in 20 chances.

“We’re halfway through the year, and we have seven shutouts,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I give a lot of credit to our players, our pitching coaches, our video guys and everybody that’s involved. Those guys really have improved.”

Anthony Santander had two hits that included an RBI single in the fourth off Patrick Sandoval (3-4). Ryan Mountcastle singled, advanced on a wild pitch and came around on Santander’s single.

The Angels’ Patrick Sandoval surrendered one run in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 10, walked two and gave up five hits. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Trey Mancini had a single in the fifth and has hit safely in 16 consecutive starts since June 21.

Sandoval surrendered one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings and struck out 10. He has given up three runs or fewer in 12 of 14 starts this season.

“It’s just frustrating that we’re not finding ways to win,” Sandoval said. “The results aren’t there yet.”

Trainer’s room

Angels: Right-hander Jimmy Herget (shoulder impingement) is expected to throw off a mound next week.

Angels: Left-hander José Suarez (1-2, 4.30 ERA) is 0-0 with a 5.19 ERA and 12 strikeouts in two career appearances against Baltimore.

Orioles: Right-hander Austin Voth (0-1, 7.20) has thrown two scoreless innings with three strikeouts over two career appearances against the Angels.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

