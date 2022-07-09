ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man charged for killing woman on North Side

By WBBM Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TeZU_0gaNr2Wc00
Tyson Tillman Photo credit Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A man charged with murdering a woman on the North Side Thursday is set to make his first court appearance.

38-year-old Tyson Tillman will appear in bond court Sunday. Police said he was arrested at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Sheridan Park, about a block away from where he is accused of minutes earlier, engaging in a physical altercation and killing a female victim in the alley of the 4500 block of N. Malden Street.

Police are not providing any other details.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death on West Englewood porch

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed several times and killed Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police responded to a call of domestic battery around 11:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and found a man in his 30s on a porch with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest area, officials said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man with concealed weapon shoots Chicago gunman in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man with a Concealed Carry License shot a gunman who fired shots at him late Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's Far South Side. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say the 49-year-old victim was in the parking lot of an East Side restaurant in the 4000 block of E. 106th Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and a 19-year-old man armed with a gun got out and opened fire.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 men shot, 1 fatally in vacant lot in North Lawndale: police

CHICAGO - Three men were shot, one fatally, Monday night on Chicago's West Side. Around 7:15 p.m., police say a 19-year-old man and two 29-year-old men were in a vacant North Lawndale lot in the 1400 block of South Komensky Avenue when an unknown offender fired shots. All three men...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Malden, IL
fox32chicago.com

11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - An 11-year-old boy is accused of trying to carjack a woman Monday in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side, and two teens are charged with a carjacking in Lincoln Park the previous day. The 11-year-old is charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking with...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops hunting for man who mugged 80-year-old woman on the Red Line

Chicago police are hoping the public will help them track down the man who mugged an 80-year-old woman on a Red Line train over the weekend. The victim had her purse secured over her neck when the man seen in these CTA surveillance images pulled on the bag with such force that she was yanked from her seat and thrown to the floor, police said. It happened at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Jarvis station, 1523 West Jarvis, in Rogers Park.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, teen wounded in Princeton Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A woman and a teenage boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood. The pair was standing outside a retail store around 5:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark-colored Dodge charger pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side#Police#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot, critically wounded on Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Englewood neighborhood. Police found the 55-year-old around 2:13 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 6100 block of South Normal Boulevard with gunshot wounds to the face and arm, officials said. Paramedics took him to a local hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Off Duty Chicago Police Officer Shot At Bar, Paralyzed

Multiple people were injured during a shooting in Beverly early Saturday morning. According to WGN9, three suspects are in custody regarding the incident that occurred at Sean’s Rhino Bar off of Western Avenue. Police have identified the suspects as 28-year-old Demitrius Harrell, 22-year-old Bryant Hayes, and 22-year-old Justen Krismantis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in forehead among 2 wounded in Roseland gunfire: police

CHICAGO - A young woman and teenage boy were shot late Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:45 p.m., police say a 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were standing outside a Roseland store in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark colored Dodge Charger pulled up.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot during fight in Englewood home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during a fight early Monday in a home in the Englewood neighborhood. The 50-year-old was inside a residence with another male just after midnight in the 5600 block of South Morgan Avenue when they got into a fight and he was shot in the chest, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

1 killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said. A silver 2012 Lexus IS250 was driving southbound at a high rate of speed in the 4800-block of South Drexel Boulevard at about 8:48 p.m., police said. The Lexus failed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police warn of series of robberies in Englewood area since June

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Englewood area of a recent string of robberies which have take place between June and July. In each incident, an offender would approach the victims on the street and forcefully take their property, according to Chicago police. The offender...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy