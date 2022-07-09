Man charged for killing woman on North Side

Tyson Tillman Photo credit Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A man charged with murdering a woman on the North Side Thursday is set to make his first court appearance.

38-year-old Tyson Tillman will appear in bond court Sunday. Police said he was arrested at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Sheridan Park, about a block away from where he is accused of minutes earlier, engaging in a physical altercation and killing a female victim in the alley of the 4500 block of N. Malden Street.

Police are not providing any other details.