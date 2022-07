Clemson failed to make the College Football Playoff last season, and after a string of four straight top-10 overall and top-ranked ACC classes, the Tigers fell short of both those marks during the 2022 cycle. How they perform on the field this season remains to be seen, but the Tigers have roared back in recruiting, once again leading their conference, and are now in the mix for the nation's No. 1 class. Adding to a list of a commitments that already included four four-star defensive linemen, they beat Alabama for five-star DT Peter Woods. One of the most explosive linemen in this class, Woods can be a disruptive force with his blend of quickness and power, reminding us of current Clemson all-conference player Tyler Davis.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO