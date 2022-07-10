Janitors Are Dishing On Their Best Cleaning Hacks That You Can Use In Your Everyday Life

Whether you are new to living on your own or a seasoned veteran, there can never be enough cleaning tricks.

And who knows those hacks best than people who clean every single day?

So, one user recently asked the janitors and housekeepers of Reddit to share their "neat cleaning tricks" with the rest of us.

Nosebleed? No Problem

"Peroxide will get fresh blood out of clothes or linens if applied as soon as possible."

–Aaronkellysbones

"And if you do not have peroxide, I find that cold water does work as well if you are fast enough."

–Hyruii

How To Deal With Grease

InsideCreativeHouse - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

"Common rubbing alcohol is great at breaking down oily, greasy, or resinous materials that soap struggles to remove."

–Apocalypsespokesman

"Former cleaning tech here. Get a Scrub Daddy and some Bar Keeper's Friend. It is literally the best stuff I have ever used to get any sort of gunk or residue off of any surface."

–Alteredsauce

Avoid Pesky Streaks On Glass

"Even glass cleaners can leave streaks and visible wipe marks or make them appear 'foggy.' I only clean mirrors and glass with water."

"I spray water and wipe with a dry microfiber cloth. I have cleaned lots of glass and mirrors this way and cannot even tell you the last time I used glass cleaner at home or at work."

"The only time I have ever needed glass cleaner was if something was really greasy."

–Beetle_The_Owl

Stop Wasting Time Scrubbing

"I learned this one from a janitor. Do not scrub right away when you're mopping a floor. First, get the whole floor soaked– kind of like soaking a dish with dry food on it."

"Then, go back to the beginning. Anything that was stuck to the floor will now be easier to clean with less work."

–Audiomechanic

"My husband does this. He boils water in an electric kettle and dumps it all over the vinyl floor. Then, he goes in with a mop, and all the spills or whatever other yuck comes right off."

–Rahyveshachr

Quit Wrestling Stainless Steel

"WD40 is a fantastic alternative to clean stainless steel. Typical stainless steel cleaners leave a coating that can easily smudge."

"WD40– essentially an oil that evaporates– spreads evenly then removes itself. Smudges are less noticeable, and dust won't cling to the surface. You just need to tolerate the smell when applying."

–Orzine

Have you heard of these cleaning hacks? If not, are you going to give them a shot?

To read the complete Reddit thread, visit the link here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Her Sister Wants To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Wedding Because She Got Proposed To At Hers

She Overheard Her Parents Secretly Saying Some Terrible Things About Her And She’s Crushed

This Husband Addressed The Outrageous Comments Often Made About His Disabled Wife

Janitors Are Dishing On Their Best Cleaning Hacks That You Can Use In Your Everyday Life

He Let His Girlfriend Know That He Didn’t Feel Up To Canceling Their Hike So They Could Hang Out And Cuddle All Day, So She Started Crying

She’s Not Going To Take Money Out Of Her Daughter’s College Fund To Help Her Stepdaughter Cover The Costs Of Cancer Treatment

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe