New Castle, DE

Delaware State Police Arrest Two Subjects for Multiple Robberies

dsp.delaware.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Jaquan Mason of Wilmington, DE and 29-year-old Jinita Wright of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following investigations into four separate robberies that occurred in May and June. On May 1, 2022, troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2160 New Castle...

dsp.delaware.gov

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Liquor Store

The Delaware State Police are investigating the knifepoint robbery of a Wilmington area liquor store that occurred Monday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Roselle Liquor Mart located at 2500 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE. A male suspect confronted an employee behind the sales counter while brandishing a large knife and demanded money from the register. The employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect who then fled on foot. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Monday night on Christiana Road (Route 273) in New Castle. On July 11, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on Route 273 at the intersection of Prangs Lane. The Chrysler was in the left turn lane attempting to make a left turn onto Prangs Lane. At this time, a 2020 Kawasaki Zx6 motorcycle was traveling eastbound of Route 273 in the left lane approaching Prangs Lane at a high rate of speed. The Chrysler began its left turn for Prangs Lane across the eastbound lanes of Route 273 and into the path of the motorcycle. As a result, the front of Kawasaki struck right side of the Chrysler.
NEW CASTLE, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Several Commercial Burglaries

Delaware State Police have arrested 55-year-old Harry Anderson of Wilmington, DE on numerous criminal charges following a theft investigation that began on Monday morning. On July 11, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., troopers observed a male subject walking away from Gaz Auto Repair, located at 3400 Old Capitol Trail in Wilmington. The business was closed at this time and the male subject was carrying a reciprocating saw. When troopers attempted to contact the subject, he discarded the saw and began fleeing from the area on foot. Troopers gave chase and soon afterwards took the fleeing individual, identified as Harry Anderson, into custody without further incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that Anderson had utilized the saw to cut catalytic converters off several vehicles at Gaz Auto Repair. It was also determined that Anderson was the suspect who had committed four other commercial burglaries in the Wilmington area throughout June and July.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN MAYVIEW MANOR HOMICIDE

(New Castle, De 19720) Yesterday (July 11), at approximately 12:25 p.m. patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to Sixth Street in the community of Mayview Manor for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival the 33-year-old male victim, Matthew Hessey was located on the front step area of the residence suffering from an apparent stab wound to the torso.
NEW CASTLE, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Shooting on Gordon Street

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Gordon Street on Sunday, July 10th, at 11:15 AM. A 26-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation, and the police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Sunday Evening Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday evening at approximately 8:45 PM in the 200 block of North Jackson Street. Authorities say that there is a 42-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation,...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Newark Police Take Down Bank Robbery Suspect Within Minutes On Tuesday

Just before 12:20 Tuesday afternoon Newark Police responded to the TD Bank located at 230 E Delaware Avenue in Newark for reports of a robbery. As officers converged on the area they located a vehicle being operated by a man meeting the description of the robbery suspect on E Main Street and initiated a felony car stop.
NEWARK, DE
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Murder Nabbed In Delco

A 20-year-old fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Delaware County, authorities said. Dahmir Hammond, of Chester, had been wanted in connection with a murder that happened on July 12, 2021 on the 2100 block of West 7th Street, local police said. Officers nabbed Hammond on the 800 block of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Police K9 Used to Subdue Gas Station Burglar Caught in the Act

WILMINGTON, DE – A burglar who was caught in the act during a break-in at a local gas station was arrested by police with the help of a police K9 officer. Today, Delaware State Police announced they have arrested 32-year-old Maurice Howell of Wilmington, DE for several criminal charges following an investigation into a commercial burglary that began on Sunday morning.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject During Burglary-in-Progress

Delaware State Police have arrested 32-year-old Maurice Howell of Wilmington, DE for several criminal charges following an investigation into a commercial burglary that began on Sunday morning. On July 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., troopers responded to the Shell gas station located at 3001 New Castle Avenue in New...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Three Killed In New Castle Accident Monday Night

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Monday night on Christiana Road (Route 273) in New Castle, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on July 11, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling westbound on Route 273...
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Motorcycle Rider Airlifted After Striking Deer In Glasgow Monday

New Castle County Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left a man hospitalized. At approximately 9:52 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark, Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation, were dispatched to the 2500 block of Old County Road, in Glasgow, for the report of a motorcycle which had struck a deer, according to NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Jersey Shore Online

Alleged Gun Shots Lead To Arrest

LACEY – A man was taken into custody by authorities who allegedly heard gunshots in his home, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, the Ocean County SWAT was called to assist the Lacey Township Police Department with a man in distress inside a home on Bermuda Drive.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

