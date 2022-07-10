ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Watch live: Trump holds rally in Alaska

By THE HILL STAFF
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XJXd_0gaNpPZG00
Former President Trump will hold a rally in Alaska on Saturday evening.

He is speaking in advance of the state’s primary election, which is set for Aug. 16, and will stump for candidates including Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), incumbent Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R), who is running in a special election for the state’s sole House seat.

Trump’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

