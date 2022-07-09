ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Williams dead at 43 – Tributes roll in for ex-football star who played for San Francisco 49ers & Seattle Seahawks

By Iman Palm
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FORMER NFL star Jimmy Williams has passed away at the age of 43.

Williams played for multiple teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks during his professional career.

Williams on the field during a game Credit: Getty Images

Reports say that Williams died Friday from an undisclosed illness.

The Nashville Tennesseean reported that Williams' alma mater, Vanderbilt, chose not to provide additional details of his death while citing his family's wishes.

The former cornerback was a sixth-round pick during the 2001 NFL draft, chosen by The Buffalo Bills before joining the Seahawks and 49er teams.

Both organizations posted tributes to Williams on Twitter while offering his family their "deepest condolences".

Yahoo News reported that in 2002, Williams led the league with an approximately 17-yard punt return.

In 2005, Williams played his last two seasons in the league with the Seahawks, serving as the special team's captain.

After the 2005 season, he played in Super Bowl XL vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers; however, the Seahawks lost.

After his time on the field, he returned to his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and started the Jimmy Williams Intercepting Our Youth Foundation with his wife, Chandra.

The organization supplied scholarships and school supplies and hosted summer youth camps.

Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea released a statement after Williams' death on Friday.

In the statement, Lea called his former player a "true Vanderbilt legend."

Williams "will be remembered for the energy, spirit with which he filled a room" and his devotion" to his beautiful family." Lea said in the statement.

Recently, Williams was a football coach and assistant athletic director at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, where he attended high school. He worked there for 11 years.

The school also released a statement and video about his death on Twitter.

“It is such a huge loss. He was a great colleague, a friend, and a coach that the athletes here loved. He was always smiling." Randy Richard, Episcopal athletic director, told The Advocate.

