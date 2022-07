FOLEY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a drone that dropped a bag of candy near a group of children Monday was an "ill-conceived effort" to get footage for a social media post. The Benton County Sheriff's Office said that investigators spoke with the drone pilot following a suspicious activity complaint, finding that the candy-dropping episode was part of a content creation scheme rather than criminal activity. The incident happened Monday evening near the former King's Inn property in Watab Township, which is roughly 14 miles north of St. Cloud. The children were fishing when the drone flew out of a wooded area and dropped a bag of candy nearby. Witnesses spotted a black SUV parked near the area and gave authorities a description of the driver, citing what they believed was suspicious activity.

FOLEY, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO