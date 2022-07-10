This Husband Addressed The Outrageous Comments Often Made About His Disabled Wife

John Reynolds, a thirty-three-year-old TikToker, constantly receives intrusive questions about his marriage.

His wife, Jade, is disabled, and for some reason, people will not quit asking about their intimacy habits.

Jade, who is thirty-three years old, was diagnosed with acute transverse myelitis at the age of twelve.

This extremely rare condition interrupts spinal cord nerve messages and, in Jade's case, resulted in paralysis.

Despite her health struggles, though, Jade and John have led an extremely loving marriage in England.

The pair took to TikTok in order to help spread awareness and educate the public about interabled couples.

But, their online presence has also welcomed countless inappropriate comments and questions.

John became frustrated and actually posted a TikTok compilation including all of the ridiculous questions he is asked about his wife.

TikTok; pictured above is John in one of his videos

The most common inquiry is if the pair can be intimate.

Then, other asks, such as "Can she actually be a good mom, though?" and "Do you have a thing for disabled women?" often follow.

Not only are these comments extremely invasive, but they are also degrading to Jade and disabled people everywhere.

John recently addressed this stigma while video replying to a follower– a disabled wife– who described constantly getting told that she is "so lucky" and that her husband will leave her for someone who is not disabled.

"There is this scarily common idea that people who are in wheelchairs, or have any form of disability and are also in a relationship, are in some way tantamount to competition winners," John began.

"Like they won a charity auction as if they do not give just as much as they receive in a loving, committed relationship," John continued.

He then completely dispelled this stereotype.

"It is just not true. Jade goes above and beyond for me. She is sacrificial, loving, wise, and intelligent. So, what if we cannot go dancing?" John finished.

His brilliant response in shutting down the rude comments gained wide applause from the TikTok community.

"Yes to this! I hope someday my son who lives with Autism finds this kind of true love and acceptance on an equal partner level," commented one user.

"Thank you for openly speaking up about disabilities and removing the ridiculously stupid stigma that disabled people are less than," wrote a second user.

To learn more about the couple's interabled family and journey, you can visit John's TikTok account here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

Her Sister Wants To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Wedding Because She Got Proposed To At Hers

She Overheard Her Parents Secretly Saying Some Terrible Things About Her And She’s Crushed

This Husband Addressed The Outrageous Comments Often Made About His Disabled Wife

Janitors Are Dishing On Their Best Cleaning Hacks That You Can Use In Your Everyday Life

He Let His Girlfriend Know That He Didn’t Feel Up To Canceling Their Hike So They Could Hang Out And Cuddle All Day, So She Started Crying

She’s Not Going To Take Money Out Of Her Daughter’s College Fund To Help Her Stepdaughter Cover The Costs Of Cancer Treatment

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe