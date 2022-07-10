ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WI

Seeking freedom: Wisconsin's role in the Underground Railroad and abolitionist movement

Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON — As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but the records we do have show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery...

WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin at the center of the Jan. 6 conspiracy

On the eve of the next Jan. 6 House committee hearing, which begins at noon Central Time on Tuesday, the Defend Democracy Project, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting efforts to undermine elections, held a virtual press briefing focused on Wisconsin’s central role in the plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Norman […] The post Wisconsin at the center of the Jan. 6 conspiracy appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Washington Examiner

No, Wisconsin won't save Trump

NO, WISCONSIN WON'T SAVE TRUMP. Drop boxes were a big part of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The state's election board installed more than 500 of them across the state in the run-up to the voting. The board acted on its own authority, ignoring Wisconsin law, which requires that absentee ballots be cast either by the U.S. mail or by being personally delivered to an election clerk. The law makes no provision for drop boxes.
wtmj.com

2022 Wisconsin State Fair

August 4 – 14, 2022. Join WTMJ had they head down to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair! Celebrate 171 years of tradition with amazing food, entertainment, attractions, agriculture and more! Your favorite WTMJ shows will be broadcasting live from the Wisconsin State Fair Park each day alongside the WTMJ Street Team.
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin is About to Turn Four and You Are Invited to Celebrate

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Newton is about to turn four years old. The big red barn off of County Road CR south of Manitowoc has been teaching young and old alike about everything related to farming in Wisconsin since 2018 and was even named among Time for Kids’ 50 Coolest Places in 2019.
#Wisconsin Public Radio#Abolitionists#The Underground Railroad#The Milton House
Wisconsin Examiner

Former Wisconsin dentist wants an Iowa judge to overturn his license revocation

A dentist who has faced disciplinary action in at least three states is challenging Iowa’s decision to revoke his license to practice. Dr. Jack Elder, who until recently practiced dentistry in Lake City, is taking the Iowa Dental Board to court in an effort to have a Polk County judge review and overturn the board’s recent decision to revoke his license.
whbl.com

Study Shows Drop In Wisconsin School Funding

MADISON, WI (WRN) – A newly released study finds Wisconsin’s K-12 school funding has continued to decline, relative to other states. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found the state’s per pupil spending ranked 25th in 2020. “From 2002 to 2020, we had the third smallest increase in the...
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin DNR: Landfills Filling Up With Wasted Food

The Department of Natural Resources is saying people are throwing away so much wasted food it is filling up Wisconsin’s landfills. State officials estimate that 20% of everything at the dump is basically wasted food. D-N-R Solid Waste Coordinator Casey Lamensky tells W-A-O-W/T-V that the decisions you make at home have a big impact as officials work on the food waste problem. He says most of the food was still edible as it was tossed out. That leads to an effort to get people to reduce, reuse, and recycle – through activities like composting.
101 WIXX

Second Alligator Found in Wisconsin This Month

KENOSHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Yet another alligator was found recently in Wisconsin, as Kenosha police stumbled upon a small alligator Tuesday morning. Police found the alligator — just a “little fella,” officers wrote on Facebook — on the north side of Kenosha. The Kenosha Police...
wtmj.com

A Milwaukee man is the ninth Wisconsin man charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection

A Milwaukee-area man has become the ninth Wisconsin resident charged in the Jan. 6, 2020 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Paul Kovacik, 54, was charged in May with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly or disruptive conduct in such building & picketing in a Capitol building. Kovacik was arrested June 19th and made his first court appearance in DC Federal Court on June 28th.
wizmnews.com

More unnecessary hurdles to voting in Wisconsin

More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
cw14online.com

Wisconsin State Fair to offer more than 80 new food items

WEST ALLIS (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin State Fair is offering dozens of new food options to try this year. For those who enjoy eating their way through the state fair, there will be hundreds of vendor locations, featuring more than 1,000 food and beverage options. This includes more than 80...
