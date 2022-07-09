ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

'If I get the Bronze Bomber I'll be happy': Derek Chisora insists he wants Deontay Wilder next after claiming a stunning victory over Kubrat Pulev... as the veteran heavyweight admits his career is coming to an end

By Matt Davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Derek Chisora insisted he wants Deontay Wilder next after ending a three-fight losing streak with a stunning split-decision victory over Kubrat Pulev.

The 38-year-old had fallen short against Oleksandr Usyk and twice to Joseph Parker since last claiming a victory in 2019, when he knocked out David Price, but proved there is plenty left in the tank with a phenomenal display on Saturday night.

The 02 Arena crowd were treated to a thrilling encounter, with Chisora awarded the victory by two of the judges with scores of 116-112 and 116-114, with the other scoring it 116-112 in Pulev's favour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqFUD_0gaNmIAg00
Derek Chisora (left) claimed a stunning split-decision win over Kubrat Pulev on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvinG_0gaNmIAg00
Del Boy insisted he wants Deontay Wilder next as he admits his career is coming to an end

There had been significant calls for Chisora to hang up his gloves following his second defeat to Parker back in December last year, which the 38-year-old firmly insisted he would not do, regardless of Saturday's result.

Yet, Del Boy, following his first victory in three years, admitted his 15-year career will soon be coming to an end, and insisted he now only wants the biggest fights possible.

At the top of his list is a certain Bronze Bomber, who is yet to return to the ring following back-to-back stoppage defeats to Tyson Fury.

'I last won a fight three years ago,' Chisora said after beating Pulev. 'I'm happy today but at the same time I'm sad. I don't have many left in me but what I do have I will give my all to you guys.

'I don't have many left, so my next couple of fights... I'm on my way out. I don't want no easy fights, I want the hard fights.

'I told Eddie Hearn the other day, if he can get me the Bronze Bomber I'll be happy. I want to fight everybody in my era. Win or lose, I just want to fight.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YrpE_0gaNmIAg00
Chisora celebrated his 33rd career victory with his family in the immediate aftermath
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbvDR_0gaNmIAg00
Del Boy revealed he has already spoken to promoter Eddie Hearn about a fight with Wilder

Promoter Eddie Hearn admitted before the fight that he would advise Chisora to retire if he suffered a fourth successive defeat, but conversely insisted victory would push the war-hungry veteran towards a number of potentially mouthwatering match-ups.

Included in Hearn's list of possible opponents was Wilder, alongside a third bout against Dillian Whyte, who, like the Bronze Bomber, was most recently knocked out by Fury.

'I always talk about the Deontay Wilder fight and people call me out for that,' Hearn told talkSPORT.

'But at the end of the day, Wilder's going to fight somebody and if Chisora beats Pulev, what are you going to say then?

'All of a sudden you start talking about him in fights with Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois, see what happens with AJ and Usyk.

'Dillian Whyte 3, that's not a fight I'm looking at, at the moment but all of a sudden if he beats Pulev, Dillian is coming off a defeat to Tyson Fury, why not do number three?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8o09_0gaNmIAg00
Wilder has not fought since suffering back-to-back defeats to WBC champion Tyson Fury 

Wilder earlier this year confirmed his intention to return to the ring, and though his stock has fallen following the pair of defeats to Fury, the American remains perhaps the hardest-hitting heavyweight in history and a threat to anyone in the division.

The 36-year-old would come into the bout as the overwhelming favourite. But while perhaps tougher nights are to come in the near future for Chisora, ultimately the heavyweight insisted he is just relieved to come out on top against Pulev.

Chisora added: 'I needed a win, I've lost so many fights on the road.

'What a great way to win it, I'm buzzing right now, you don't understand. It feels great to be a winner.'

