ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Let's talk business: Parkview wins quality achievement awards

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNN2N_0gaNmEdm00

Parkview Health System has been awarded quality achievement awards for its work with stroke and heart failure patients.

The "Get With the Guidelines" awards honor the Pueblo hospital's staff for commitment to ensuring stroke and heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines which ultimately lead to more lives saved and reduced disability among patients.“Parkview is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment practices,” said Dr. Teresa Braden, chief of medicine at Parkview. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put provenknowledge and guidelines to work daily, which studies show can help patients recover better.

"The end goal is to ensure more people in Pueblo and Southern Colorado can experience longer,healthier lives."

Steve Henson Jr. earns commercial real estate certification

Steve Henson Jr. of Re/Max of Pueblo, Inc. has earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, recognizing him as an expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry.

The National Association of Realtors lists the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation as the global standard for professional achievement among commercial realtors. The designation is earned through an extensive curriculum of 200 classroom hours and professional experiential requirements.

"Henson has elevated his knowledge of the commercial and investment real estate industry and he is exceptionally prepared to provide clients an outstanding quality of service,” said Gary Miller, owner of Re/Max of Pueblo. “Seasoned agents like him know that extensive education and training is essential in being recognized as an industry expert.”

Henson has 10 years of local real estate experience.

“I have achieved a significant milestone in my career by becoming part of a global commercial real estate network that represents more than $200 billion in assets annually,” Henson said. “Achieving the designation has elevated my skills and expertise and has trained me to be an invaluable resource for commercial real estate owners, investors and users."

Low-interest loans available to Pueblo businesses

Business owners in Pueblo County have until July 14 to apply for the latest round of Gap Fund loans through the Energize Community Program of Energize Colorado.

The program offers up to $20,000 in low-interest loans, readiness workshops and an accelerator program. Low-interest loans can be used to help business owners with debt consolidation, capital improvements, payroll, rent, utilities, working capital, equipment and inventory.

To apply for a loan, visit: energizecolorado.com/ecp

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO

Pueblo Parks and Recreation increases pool hours thanks to a state grant

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo Parks and Recreation received the Pools Special Initiative 2022 grant award from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and the Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s Outdoor Recreation Industry Office. The City of Pueblo was the only city in southern...
PUEBLO, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Pueblo County School District 70 and Widefield School District 3 win over $1 million in SAFER Grant Program

PUEBLO — Pueblo County School District 70 and Widefield School District 3 both won over $1 million in the 2022 School Access For Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant Program. District 70 was awarded $1,098,837, and District 3 was awarded $1,113,172, which will go towards improving communication between law enforcement and school personnel.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Mayor defends proposed evacuation plan after community push back

COLORADO SPRINGS. Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the past two months, dozens upon dozens of emails from concerned community members have flooded the inboxes of KRDO NewsChannel 13, Colorado Springs City Council members, and Mayor John Suthers concerning fire evacuation preparedness within the city. A majority of the emails possess the same messaging - "dismiss the The post Colorado Springs Mayor defends proposed evacuation plan after community push back appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Pueblo County, CO
Business
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo, CO
Business
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Japanese Restaurants in Colorado Springs, CO

At the eastern foot of the Rocky Mountains lies Colorado Springs City. It’s famous for its exciting recreation services and majestic national parks. The city’s vibrant dining scene also stands out. Suppose you’re craving sushi, teriyaki, or tempura. You can try the following 18 best Japanese restaurants in Colorado Springs, CO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Brokerage#Stroke#Parkview Health System#Pueblo Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
lamarledger.com

In Colorado, markup on homes with a view second only to California

Homes with a scenic view of nature carry a significant premium in their listing price in Colorado, but homes with great city views are actually discounted outside of Denver. Homes with scenic views of nature list at an average price of $1.15 million in Colorado, which is second only to California at $1.17 million, according to a study commissioned by American Home Shield, which provides warranties on homes.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

This Is The Top City For BBQ In All Of Colorado

While Colorado isn't necessarily known for its BBQ, we do have some amazing options to get our BBQ fix. This specific Colorado City was ranked the best place to find BBQ in the state. Is This Really The Best Colorado City For BBQ?. Ever been to Memphis? Or swung through...
COLORADO STATE
realvail.com

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ganahl says Thomas is right, states should decide contraception, same-sex marriage rights

During a Colorado Springs campaign event in June, Republican candidate for Colorado Governor Heidi Ganahl said that individual states should decide if they want same-sex marriage and contraception to be legal. Currently, same-sex marriage and contraception rights are protected nationwide because of landmark U.S. Supreme Court cases. Below is a...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Downtown road closures for 2022 Off the Street Breakfast; beginning Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Wednesday, there will be road closures in the downtown area to make way for the 2022 Off the Street Breakfast. On Wednesday at 12 p.m. until Thursday at 12 p.m., the following road closures will take place: Sierra Madre Street between Antlers Place and West Cucharras Street The event The post Downtown road closures for 2022 Off the Street Breakfast; beginning Wednesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
978
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy