ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Winner splashes to record in Delaware Handicap

By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

Miss Leslie checked a lot of boxes in the Delaware Handicap on Saturday.

Third consecutive victory … check.

First graded stakes victory … check.

First victory at the grueling, 1¼-mile distance … check.

First victory over a sloppy track … check.

Most impressively, widest margin of victory in the 85-year history of one of the nation’s most prestigious races for fillies and mares … check.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgKwH_0gaNm6fD00

The rapidly improving 4-year-old did all of that with ease, taking command on the far turn under jockey Angel Cruz and splashing to a 12-length win in the Grade II, $500,125 DelCap.

Miss Leslie was coming in with back-to-back wins in the $106,000 Serena’s Song at Monmouth Park on May 8 and the $150,000 Obeah Stakes – the local prep for the DelCap - at Delaware Park on June 8.

IN MEMORIUM This year's Delaware Handicap will be missing something: the trusted voice of Rich Glazier

But this was by far the biggest test of her career, and she passed it with a runaway victory.

“This a good feeling because she won impressive,” winning trainer Claudio Gonzalez told Delaware Park racing information coordinator Chris Sobocinski. “She has been doing really good and she showed how well she is doing.  When she goes long, she is an even better filly.”

Cruz was riding Miss Leslie for the ninth consecutive time. The combination has produced six wins in that time, with this one the most impressive.

“Claudio has trusted me with this filly the whole time and he really had her ready today,” Cruz said. “I just cruised along with her. She just kept going.”

Let’s Cruise led the seven-horse field through splits of 24.10 seconds for the opening quarter, 48.49 for a half mile and 1:13.73 for six furlongs.

Miss Leslie had been in third place for much of the way, but easily assumed command on the far turn and made it an easy romp down the stretch for her jockey. The 12-length margin of victory broke the DelCap record of 10¾ lengths set by National Museum of Racing Hall of Famer Royal Delta in 2013.

“I looked back and I was home free,” Cruz said. “It was a nice performance and I did not expect to win like that. She was ready today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jd0tO_0gaNm6fD00

Sent off as the 9-5 favorite, Miss Leslie returned $5.80 to win, $2.80 to place and $2.20 to show. Battle Bling finished second, with Tonal Vision coming home third. The winning time was 2:04.50.

Miss Leslie won for the 10 th time in 22 career starts and pushed her career earnings to $865,650.

She may also have earned a chance at even bigger things – like her first Grade I start – after Saturday’s blowout.

“We’ve got to think about that with way she ran today, but let’s see how she comes back and how she is doing,” Gonzalez said. “After that, we will decide on what we will do.”

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com . Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Winner splashes to record in Delaware Handicap

Comments / 0

Related
getawaymavens.com

6 Romantic Hotels and Lodgings in Delaware

Delaware might be a small State, but it’s big on romance. The Getaway Mavens realize that “romantic” means different things to different people. So, we offer ideas for six various romantic hotels in Delaware, be they full-service, motels, B&B’s, or cabins. We’ve got ideas for lovers...
DELAWARE STATE
newyorkspaces.com

Learn the Interesting History of the Delaware Tribe

Delaware, also known as Lenni Lenape or Lenape, was a group of North American Indians who spoke Algonquian and lived along the Atlantic coast from Cape Henlopen, Delaware, to western Long Island. They were primarily located in the Delaware River Valley before colonization, which is where the confederation got its name. However, the group calls itself Lenape or Lenni Lenape, which means, rich people.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Wild Turkey Harvest Announced for Delaware’s 2022 Spring Hunting Season

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Hunters in Delaware harvested 567 wild turkeys during the state’s spring season which ran from April to May, with the biggest gobbler taken weighing 25 lbs., 14 oz./USFWS photo. Hunters reported harvesting 567 wild turkeys during Delaware’s month-long spring turkey season,...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Sports
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach under spotted lanternfly quarantine

Rehoboth Beach is among several Sussex County areas now under quarantine to prevent the spread of spotted lanternflies. The Delaware Department of Agriculture issued the quarantine July 12 for Rehoboth Beach, Georgetown, Ocean View, Milford, and Seaford. Under the quarantine, officials said, residents, businesses, or municipalities cannot move any material or object that could harbor the pest without taking precautions to prevent the spread. Adult landerflies can fly, hop, or drop onto a vehicle allowing the pests to be transported to new areas where they can create new infestations.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware Park#Delaware Handicap#Memorium
Town Square LIVE News

Summer & barbecue: Try these finger-lickin’ spots

Recent culinary headlines in Delaware have titillated coastal diners’ taste buds. The team behind Bethany Blues plans to put a barbecue joint in the heart of Rehoboth Beach. Downtown Blues — a departure from the name of the Lewes and Bethany Beach locations — will move into the original Nicola Pizza site on North First Street. (Nicola is moving to Lewes after the summer season.)
LEWES, DE
MarketRealist

Delaware Is a Popular Tax Haven For Businesses

Over 65 percent of Fortune 500 companies are incorporated in Delaware, and half of all U.S. publicly traded companies. Why are so many companies incorporated in Delaware? How is that possible, when most of those companies' owners don’t live in the state?. Article continues below advertisement. Simply put, it...
DELAWARE STATE
What Now Philadelphia

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Coming to Delaware

According to site plans filed in early March and obtained by What Now Philly, Cheddar’s will open in Newark’s Center Pointe Plaza at 1317 Churchmans Rd. Newark, DE 19713. What Now Philly reached out to Cheddar’s president John Wilkerson for comment on the franchise’s Newark debut, but received no feedback.
NEWARK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Ocean City Today

Maryland's Board of Public Works approve wetland licenses

(The Center Square) – Environmental conservation through the creation and enhancement of wetlands is the newest focus of elected officials in Maryland. Four bay-area environmental projects in Maryland have received the green light, following a stamp of approval from the three state officials overseeing the Board of Public Works.
MARYLAND STATE
firststateupdate.com

Motorcycle Rider Airlifted After Striking Deer In Glasgow Monday

New Castle County Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left a man hospitalized. At approximately 9:52 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark, Christiana Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation, were dispatched to the 2500 block of Old County Road, in Glasgow, for the report of a motorcycle which had struck a deer, according to NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In Delaware 2022: Free Guide

Delaware usually takes one of the top spots as the best state to form an LLC. More than 900,000 business entities have their homes in Delaware. This includes over 50% of all publicly traded companies and around 63% of the Fortune 500. The main reason companies incorporate in Delaware is...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

DE Volunteer Firefighters Association celebrates 100 years of service

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association celebrated a huge milestone Saturday afternoon, observing 100 years of service to communities across the first state. The event was actually scheduled for last year but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The day included a parade, festival, and community...
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delawareans struggling to adjust to stricter plastic bag ban

The First State’s stricter plastic grocery bag went into effect at the beginning of the month. Shoppers are now encouraged to BYOB, bring your own bag, as part of an environmental initiative to reduce waste on road and waterways and reduce the amount of plastic bags that end up discarded at recycling facilities.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy