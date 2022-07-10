She Grew Apart From Her Friend, Who Loves Putting Her Down, And Is Trying To Cut Ties

As you age, growing apart from friends is bound to happen. This can be a difficult and painful reality to accept, but it is all a part of growing up.

One twenty-two-year-old woman is going through this realization right now with her twenty-five-year-old friend. They met a few years ago and really leaned on each other for support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As time went on, though, the woman realized they became each other's only friends. They are also both dealing with depression, just in different ways.

The woman prefers to isolate herself and work out her issues privately. Her friend, though, is in constant need of support and conversation.

The woman tried to be there for her friend as much as she could at first. But, it began to take a toll on her own mental state.

"I used to suck it up and talk with her for hours every day– even when I did not feel like it. Eventually, I reached a breaking point and could not do it anymore," the woman explained.

She began to prioritize her own mental health needs and was not as present in her friend's day-to-day life.

The friend took this very personally, calling her unreliable and a bad friend.

The woman did try explaining her current situation and how she tried her best to be there when needed in the past. Her friend was offended by this, too.

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

"She started calling me fake and said she cannot trust me. And these past few weeks, she has done nothing but roast me almost every day," the woman said.

Apparently, her friend would even block and unblock her on social media depending on if they spoke.

Eventually, the friend did try to reconcile the situation– saying that she had no one else. And the woman was willing to try and make the friendship work one last time. After all, they have shared a lot of memories and were truly great friends for a while.

But, the friend started acting out again shortly after, and it was the woman's last straw.

"She made a joke today dissing me, and I have had enough. I exploded on her and told her I hated her," the woman said.

She has since been blocked on all social media accounts and is now wondering if she should apologize.

"I am torn between if I should apologize and not leave on a bad note or just never contact her again," the woman explained.

She certainly does not want to be her friend anymore. At the same time, she does not want her to suffer more, either.

What would you do in this woman's situation? Is cutting ties the best way to avoid further conflict?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

