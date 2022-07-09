ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Georgia man arrested for beating up grandmother, stealing her weed eater, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztlYO_0gaNl5oh00
wead eater Stock photo of a woman is using a string trimmer to edge the lawn along the driveway. A Georgia man is facing a host of charges after police said he attacked his grandmother and stole lawn equipment. (Olivier Rateau/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing a host of charges after police said he attacked his grandmother and stole lawn equipment.

According to arrest reports, the incident began when Dakota Godfrey, 26, busted out a window in his grandmother’s Rome, Georgia, home with his head, WSB-TV reported.

The 78-year-old woman told responding officers that she came outside to see what happened when Godfrey shoved her to the ground and yanked her back up by her shirt, inflicting several bruises, the TV station reported.

According to WSB, officers located Godfrey walking down the road, pushing a stroller with a weed eater in it.

Godfrey told officers that his grandmother attacked him because she thought he was on drugs, pointing to a small cut on his nose, the TV station reported.

The woman told investigators that Godfrey was living with her for a few weeks and that the attack was drug-fueled, WSB reported.

According to the TV station, Godfrey has been charged with battery against a person over 65 years old, exploitation or intimidation of elderly persons and damage to property.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Homeowner catches suspicious man looking into Bartow County home

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man caught on camera suspiciously trespassing at a woman's home. Deputies say on June 22 they were notified by the owner of a home on the 3400 block of Highway 411 NE in White Georgia who had been alerted to someone being on her property by her camera system.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WDEF

Cohutta suspect caught in Collegedale

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A wanted suspect from north Georgia was captured in Collegedale over the weekend. Jeremy Ryan Gladden fled from police in Cohutta, Georgia in June. In addition to those charges in Georgia, he faces new ones in Hamilton County after another chase in Collegedale:. Failure to...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

Dalton Police charge suspect in bizarre arson and vandalism spree

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Police believe a man suspected of starting several fires over the weekend was experiencing a mental health episode. They say 34-year old Wendell Patton, Jr. of Resaca set a vehicle on fire in Dalton, tampered with power and gas facilities on nearby buildings and tried to set a fire inside a bank building he broke into.
DALTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weed Eater#Police#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
police1.com

Ga. deputy removes shirt, duty belt to talk down woman in crisis

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was hailed a hero for saving the life of a woman in crisis on June 30, according to FOX 5. Video shows the woman sitting on the edge off a roof, naked. Reynolds responded and complied with the woman’s requests – including removing his shirt and duty belt – to gain her trust.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Teen shot multiple times in early morning home invasion in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police search for home invasion suspects that left teenage girl injured. Atlanta police say an 18-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was shot multiple times during a home invasion. The mother of the teenage girl said her daughter was shot four times after the invaders broke into her home on Sunday morning.
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

REPORT: Landlord who threatens to kill tenants, “burn down house” jailed for second time

The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Woman Dies Weeks After Brainerd Tunnel Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A gun battle between two moving vehicles on Brainerd Road in the Brainerd Tunnels left an innocent driver nearby with critical injuries in June, according to Chattanooga Police. CPD has announced on social media the women has died and there have been no arrests made. The investigation...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
accesswdun.com

Police ID Gwinnett Co. gas station murder victim

Gwinnett Police said Monday that 29-year-old Bradley Coleman from Louisiana was the person gunned down at a Quik Trip in Peachtree Corners after he tried to fight off a trio of would-be carjackers. In a statement, the department said that detectives are continuing to follow up on leads. We still...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
107K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy