SEATTLE — Starbucks announced Monday it will close five "high-incident" stores in Seattle and one in Everett will remain closed due to ongoing crime concerns in the area. A Starbucks spokesperson said the company has been having safety and customer experience conversations since Howard Schultz returned as CEO. The company asked store leaders about issues they had in community relations before deciding to close the stores permanently, the spokesperson said.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO