A Washington County, Tennessee landlord is arrested on charges he entered a tenant’s residence without permission while carrying a tire tool. 53 year old Troy D. Hunt was arrested on Aggravated Burglary charges after police responded to a residence at the 2400 Block of Old State Route 34. Upon arrival officers discovered Hunt had entered the residence without permission and was seen brandishing a tire tool. Hunt is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in General Sessions Court.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO