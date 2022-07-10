ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Delaware, survey finds

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. - So, what is happiness and what does it take to make people happy?. A new study reveals happiness is all about the Benjamins, the more, the merrier and each state has its own dollar amount to achieve happiness. The study was published by Purdue University...

jazzzzie
2d ago

most of the people in de I know dont make more than 35k a year, let that sink in

Lora Duffy
2d ago

I don't make near that and I'm as happy as can be.I have an inner RICH,my grown kids are all healthymy grandkids are all healthy my husband and myself are healthywe're all going pretty well WITHOUT WEALTH.I'd rather be comfortable, than richMoney changes people.I'm happy right were I am.Jope you are too.Have a good day.😊

Penelope Blackwell
2d ago

money is not the key to happiness all though it does help true happiness comes from with in your inner self your soul

