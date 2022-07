MINNEAPOLIS -- A recent Benilde-St. Margaret High School grad is on a mission to change the future for Black youth.Emani Labon, with the help of independent filmmaker Taylour Alexandria, has spent nearly the last year examining the troubling "school to prison" pipeline and how Black youth are disproportionately treated and criminalized compared to their white counterparts."We want things to change for Black students because we care so much," Labon said."In general Black kids just don't get listened to, they don't get to say their feelings, it's just, 'you're a bad kid, you got suspended,' or 'here's the police officer,'" said...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO