(670 The Score) The Bears are taking a chance on a former first-round pick in an effort to improve their receiving corps. The Bears have agreed to acquire receiver N'Keal Harry from the Patriots in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, according to multiple reports Tuesday afternoon. Harry, 24, had just 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in New England over three seasons. The Patriots had been seeking a trade for Harry, whom they selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO