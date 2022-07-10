ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Casper, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric care pioneer dies

11Alive
11Alive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTA — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved staff members. In a heartfelt post, the hospital announced that their gentle-spirited golden retriever Casper has crossed the rainbow bridge. Casper started walking the medical wings 13 years ago, in the fall...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 3

fox5atlanta.com

Line dancing offers Atlanta seniors an escape from pandemic isolation

DECATUR, Ga. - Every Tuesday, for the last 4 months, 72-year-old Viola Duncan and her daughter Sandra have been coming to the doctor's office to dance. "It's nice. I enjoy doing different programs," Duncan says. "All I have to do is follow the leader." The leader in this case is...
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Good Mews cat shelter founder Gloria Skeen Cornell dies

The Good Mews Animal Foundation, a no-kill cat shelter in East Cobb, has announced that founder Gloria Skeen Cornell has died. The organization posted a notice on its website and Facebook page on Monday. “Gloria’s passion for animal welfare was no secret. She became inspired early in life after witnessing...
COBB COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

No Address in Georgia: Not Just Atlanta

Homelessness is a crisis in many Georgia communities: urban, suburban, and rural. Local, state, and federal governments, the philanthropic community, faith-based institutions, community leaders, grassroots citizens and those with lived-experience of housing insecurity are all needed to develop strategies and implement solutions to homelessness. Recently, I had the privilege to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

Dynamic duo Justice and Kennedy are brothers who must be adopted together and are social butterflies. They enjoy feline companionships and love an atmosphere with lots' of human attention. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County at (770) 428-LOST for more information.
COBB COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

Fundraiser Created For Fulton County Man Who Died Saving Daughter

An online fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral expenses for a Fulton County man who died while saving his daughter. On Friday, 47-year-old Albert Adamkoski Junior of Mayfield was boating on Sacandaga Lake when he jumped in the water to help his child who was yelling for help. Adamkoski was able to reach the girl and handed her to someone nearby but he ended up going underwater and drowned. So far, a GoFundMe created by Adamkoski's sister has raised over 16-thousand dollars.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Former transgender employee of Decatur Chick-fil-A files lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former Chick-fil-A employee in Decatur is suing the restaurant, accusing management of firing her for being transgender. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Aaron White claims that on her first day of training in 2021, a fellow employee sexually harassed her.
DECATUR, GA
bookriot.com

The Correlation Between Sundown Towns and Book Bans: Forsyth County, GA

Disclaimer: due to the topic of this article, there will be some mentions of racial violence and a brief mention of sexual assault. There has been a massive uptick in book banning in this last year, starting in July 2021. Now, this trend has been going on for a while, in clear view if you’ve been paying attention. But recently? It’s gone from a few instances here and there, queer books being quietly removed from school shelves, to city governments firing librarians for not pulling queer books from their shelves, parents demanding schools not use books with the barest hint of anything resembling CRT in teaching, even private companies like Barnes & Noble getting pressured to not sell certain books. All in the name of “protecting children.” But there’s another trend, one that is clear if you’re paying attention and far too obvious once you realize it: a lot of these towns pushing book bans are historically linked to being sundown towns. Especially in Forsyth County, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Backpacks, other supplies donated at back-to-school event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School may be several weeks away, but several local counties, including Fulton County, are preparing for the start of the school year. District Attorney Fani Willis and her staff held a back-to-school giveaway event today at several parks including Welcome All Park and West Side Park.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Homeless residents struggling amid fears of encampment removal

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After being asked to move and find a new area to live in, homeless Atlantans have made a major plea for help from city leaders. Dozens of people without homes have asked police where they should go next after they say they aren’t welcomed at some area shelters.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Old worship structure to become office, event space in Decatur

The pews are gone, but the stained-glass windows and other clues that until recently the building at Sycamore Street and Commerce Drive in downtown Decatur was part of one of the city’s oldest and largest churches. What was First United Methodist Chapel is now the Chapel on Sycamore. Despite the name, the site is no longer a house of worship. It is being renovated for use as office and event space.
DECATUR, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Covid cases back on the rise in Georgia

In wake of spike in crime, APD hosts neighborhood safety training. In wake of spike in crime, APD hosts neighborhood safety training. Fulton Co. Board of Health hosts Monkey Pox vaccine drive. Updated: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Fulton Co. Board of Health hosts Monkey Pox vaccine drive.
ATLANTA, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Georgia

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
GEORGIA STATE
