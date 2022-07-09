ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Support Groups planned in Springfield after Supreme Court ruling, opinions

By Carrie Winchel, Parker Padgett
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After the United States Supreme Court released its opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, which federally protected the right to get an abortion , news broke that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion made statements about other federal protections that he said he believed the court should take a look at.

Thomas wrote, “in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”

Two of those cases involve protections for people in same-sex relationships and for gay marriage. The other addresses access to birth control.

The GLO Center in Springfield offers support to the LGBTQIA+ community in Springfield and leaders there are making an effort to help those affected by the Roe v. Wade decision as well as people who are dealing with uncertainty about the future concerning other issues that affect them.

The GLO Center is teaming up with PFLAG Springfield and many other organizations and volunteers to host community support groups between July 11 and July 17.

“People can come together, talk about the struggles they may be having with the overturn of Roe v. Wade, and also talk about how we can move forward in the future as a community,” said Megan Block, Co-President of the GLO Center.

“We’re huge advocates for mental health care, so I just kind of thought, ‘oh, we should do something about this, what can we do?'” added GLO Center Co-President Adrianna Beckham.

“We have connections with a lot of different providers that want to be inclusive,” said Beckham.

Those providers include individuals from Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Ozarks Counseling Center, Gay Resources of the Ozarks, WheelHouse Therapy, LLC, Sarah Fry Counseling Services, LLC, and others who the GLO Center said have volunteered their time to facilitate group sessions.

“It’s not just for queer individuals, it’s for anyone that needs to contemplate kind of where our political climate is at and how that affects individuals,” said Beckham.

A total of eight community support sessions will be offered, and they will last between one and two hours. There is a full schedule on The GLO Center’s community calendar . Most of the sessions will be at The GLO Center’s location on East Commercial Street, but several other community spaces are hosting them as well.

