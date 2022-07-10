Kan. man jailed for alleged battery, attempt to buy sexual relations

KANSAS CITY, KAN.– A Kansas man was sentenced to 12-years in prison for his role in an international drug trafficking ring, according to the United State's Attorney. In April, Jovanny Medina, 24, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

