HYANNIS, Mass. — Police are looking for a missing Hyannis girl who hasn’t been seen in a month. Barnstable Police say Isabella Noui, 19, of Hyannis, was last seen on June 11 with a bag of clothes and had left her home with her boyfriend. A few days later, a neighbor said the couple called and told them that they were in Laconia, New Hampshire, according to authorities.

HYANNIS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO