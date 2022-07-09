ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Phone Review: Beautiful Symmetry of Tech and Art

By Aki Ukita
yankodesign.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Huawei P50 Pocket masterfully embodies the symphony of art and technology in a design that perfectly marries form and function. Beauty and power that fits in the palm of your hand, literally. Smartphones are, at their heart, computing devices, but thanks to advancements in technology, manufacturing, and design,...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

The Nothing phone (1) launch event was an oddly informal alternative to Apple’s polished keynotes

After leaking the entire design online and giving tech YouTubers a first look, there was little left for Carl Pei to tell us about the phone… and that’s precisely what he did. First, he sat at a local cafe, and then moved to a tiny empty auditorium, seated for a majority of the event unlike any executive from your typical Silicon Valley keynote event. All this, Carl said, was Nothing’s way of challenging the status quo by being more ‘authentic’ (the event, he claimed, was also filmed entirely on the phone (1)). The cameras then moved to a corporate/community event in London, where the focus went from the phone itself to the company partners and design/development team. With as many as 80,000 people watching online, this was an odd way to reveal a product they hyped for so long. One person in the comments said, “Can’t believe we waited this long just to be told what we already knew about the phone”.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Nokia 2660 debuts as the HMD Global brand's latest flip phone

HMD Global has unveiled the 2660 Flip as Nokia's latest clamshell-style RTOS device. It looks like just another, albeit markedly compact, (at 55 x 108 x 18.9 mm in size) take on the basic feature phone of its form-factor, yet packs a number of surprisingly modern abilities and amenities for its appearance.
CELL PHONES
MotorBiscuit

A Critical Design Flaw Is Causing Russian Tanks To Explode

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is highlighting a critical weakness of the ubiquitous T-72 diesel tank. Ukrainian forces have discovered how to trigger an explosion inside this Russian tank so powerful, that it often blows the tank’s turret clean off. Here is how they are doing it. The Russian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#3d Design#Art#Smart Phone#Ip#Iris Van
The Verge

Oppo’s Air Glass is an AR experiment with one great idea

“Normal-looking glasses” are the holy grail of augmented reality. Major tech companies like Google and Intel have joined startups like North and social media giants like Snap in trying to design something people can wear over their eyes without feeling like a total weirdo and, more importantly, without making the people around them uncomfortable. Nobody has cracked this code after almost a decade of concerted effort — but Chinese phone maker Oppo is at least having some fun with the challenge.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Huawei
Android Police

Demand for mixed-reality displays might push Samsung Display to get serious about micro-OLED

Samsung Display supplies screens for all kinds of devices, ranging from OLED smartphones to large QLED TVs. Now with growing interests in all things metaverse, the wearable headset industry finds itself in immediate need of high-grade extremely compact displays. Samsung Display sounds like it may be putting itself in a position to rise to that challenge, and new supply chain reports suggest Apple and Samsung have sought micro-OLED panels from the company.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

NXP, ING and Samsung to Pilot UWB-Based P2P Payment Application

NXP Semiconductors has announced that it is working with ING Bank N.V. on Project NEAR, ING’s pilot of the industry’s first UWB-based peer-to-peer payment application. The pilot program will leverage UWB-enabled Samsung Galaxy smartphones to allow consumers to directly share money with peers through the ING banking application when two Galaxy smartphones are in close proximity to each other. The new pilot program aims to make peer-to-peer payments simpler, more intuitive and more seamless.
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

ByteDance Invests in the Cryo-EM & AI Powered Biotech Startup Shuimu BioSciences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- ByteDance has pitched into life sciences. Last October, this internet tech giant invested in the biotech startup Shuimu BioSciences (Shuimu), a company leveraging the power of cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and AI to revolutionize drug discovery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005987/en/ Shuimu BioSciences cofounders: CEO, Allen Chunlong Guo (left) and Chair of Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Hongwei Wang (right). (Photo: https://shuimubio.com)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechSpot

Chip shortage may be coming to an end, TSMC is still king

In brief: The chip boom of the past two years that spurred a global shortage is coming to an end, and that shouldn't surprise anyone. Chipmakers, consumer tech companies, and retailers are expecting rockier months ahead, but consumers can finally hope for good availability and pricing on both current-gen and next-gen products.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Best cheap printers of 2022: printer deals for home, office and WFH

The best cheap printers of 2022 prove that you don't need to spend a small fortune if you're looking to do some printing out in your home office. We're focussing on printers for home offices here, as many people are still working from home, so having a printer is extremely important, yet you probably don't want to spend a lot of money on one, while still needing something that's reliable and provides good results when printing.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy