The Royals are preparing to promote shortstop Maikel Garcia from Double-A Northwest Arkansas to the majors, El Extrabase’s Daniel Alvarez-Montes reports. Garcia was added to the 40-man roster last year, but a corresponding move will need to be made to fit Garcia into the active roster, unless he is joining Kansas City as the extra 27th man for Monday’s doubleheader against the Tigers.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO