ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Buffalo Bills Draft Pick Jimmie Williams Dead at 43

By Mike Fisher
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiWOv_0gaNfzMg00

Jimmy Williams, a cornerback who was a standout for the Super Bowl Seattle Seahawks for two seasons and was a co-special teams captain in 2006, has died, the team announced Friday.

Williams, 43, was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills.

Williams died after battling an illness, according to a report from WBRZ-TV in his home town of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Williams had been working as an assistant football coach and teacher at Episcopal High School there.

"Devastated by this news," former Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck said on Twitter. "Jimmy had the best personality on the team! He loved his teammates and we all loved him too. Praying for his wife Chandra and the whole family."

In a tweet from Friday night, the Seahawks said that they are “devastated’’ by the loss of Williams and send their “deepest condolences’’ to his family.

Williams played collegiately at Vanderbilt and was a sixth-round pick of Buffalo in 2001. He never played for the Bills but then played four seasons for the 49ers from 2001-04.

He was released by his hometown Saints before the 2005 season opened but then signed with the Seahawks, becoming an important fixture on special teams while playing in a reserve role in the secondary.

Williams played in the last 14 games of the 2005 season as the Seahawks advanced to their first Super Bowl. That year he recorded 45 tackles as a part-time starter, as he also had two interceptions. He also led the Seahawks in punt returns that season with 24 returns for 139 yards.

Comments / 171

Bob Falfa
2d ago

Looking at that picture he looks like the picture of perfect health. All these athletes been dying lately., gee I bet the COVID shot has nothing to do with it, as we all in now, it is "safe and effective".

Reply(7)
55
briggsie
1d ago

Has anyone noticed that every single day someone younger is dead? I've also noticed the writers are no longer including a cause of death.

Reply(9)
42
Sal Hernandez
2d ago

I've been seeing quite afew athletes die here lately. and I've asked myself,hey wait a minute. i thought this guys suppose take care of themselves and be in great shape?and then it hits me,drugs.steroids.etc.I myself will never understand why would anyone do that to his or her body. maybe I'm missing something here. by no means I am judging anyone. I personally choose not to do that to myself. life's great,regardless the situation you're in.think before you act.we only have one body.

Reply(22)
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
The Spun

Look: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Got Married On Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodies on Saturday,'. Watt married Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in front of a lot of family and friends. They met each other during college when they were both at Wisconsin. Watt obviously...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Baton Rouge, LA
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Video

Another day, another viral video from Herschel Walker's campaign. The former NFL star turned political candidate is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. Walker has gained some major supporters, though he's made some questionable remarks during his campaign. That's putting it lightly... "Since we don't control the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Marion Barber: 39-year-old former Dallas Cowboys player died in his apartment of heatstroke

Former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of a heatstroke, authorities said on Monday.Barber, 39, was found dead by police in Frisco, Texas, on 1 June after they carried out a welfare check at an apartment believed to be leased by him.A Frisco police spokesperson said the Collin County medical examiner’s office has listed Barber’s cause of death as heatstroke and the manner as accidental, reported NBC News.According to the autopsy report, one of the taps in his bathroom was running when officers arrived, reported USA Today. The apartment’s thermostat was set to 91...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Buffalo Bills Draft#The Buffalo Bills#Wbrz Tv#Episcopal High School
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Steelers fans will find Heinz Field’s new name to be incredibly lame

After 21 years of playing at Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ stadium is set for a name change. The ketchup giants will no longer sponsor the Steelers, putting an end to the two-plus decade naming rights deal, according to Andrew Fillipponi, who has now revealed the new name of the stadium, which is set to […] The post Steelers fans will find Heinz Field’s new name to be incredibly lame appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
UPI News

TJ Watt marries soccer pro Dani Rhodes

July 11 (UPI) -- Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married. Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Reaction to Heinz Field name change not going over well

According to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is being renamed Acrisure Stadium. The name comes from a Michigan-based insurance brokerage. While in the grand scheme of things, the name change doesn’t really matter, a bunch of Pittsburghers are NOT happy. Former Pirates second baseman and current...
PITTSBURGH, PA
POLITICO

Condoleezza Rice added to new Broncos ownership group

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Broncos ownership group. Rob Walton announced the inclusion of Rice in a statement issued Monday on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group. The group agreed to buy the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust last month for a reported $4.65 billion. It’s pending approval by the NFL.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Player Appears To Be Retiring Before Season

Daniel Archibong appears to have called it a career. Via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the defensive tackle on the reserved/retired list. While Alper spotted the move on the NFL's daily transaction report, neither the Steelers nor Archibong have verified his retirement. As an...
NFL
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
1K+
Followers
578
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy