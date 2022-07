OAKLAND -- Korey Lee had a feeling that he would get his first big league hit in the Bay Area. After all, he was comfortable in this region of California. His alma mater, U.C. Berkeley, lies a little over 10 miles down the road from the Coliseum. So it wasn't a surprise to him when he connected on a grounder in the fifth inning, bringing in a much-needed insurance run for the Astros.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO