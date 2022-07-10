ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service will be at Woodlake Baptist Church on Wednesday

By Sharon Swanepoel
Cover picture for the articleThe Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at Woodlake Baptist Church, located at 3940 Highway 138,...

