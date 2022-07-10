ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Driver arrested for running over a man in bar parking lot

By Julye Wemple
 3 days ago
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for trying to run over another man in the parking lot of a bar, police say.

Berwick officers were called to Intoxicology Department on W. Second Street around 10 p.m. on June 25 for a disturbance outside the bar. When they arrived, they found the alleged victim lying on the ground and bleeding with injuries to his back, shoulders, ribs, arms, and head.

Witnesses said Keith Estep, 26, had been arguing with a woman outside the bar when another man stepped in and tried to escort the female away from the fight.

Video surveillance from the bar reportedly showed Estep, who is in a vehicle, accelerate rapidly toward the man. Estep's vehicle slammed into him with such force that the victim was swept onto the hood, carried a short distance, and then thrown from the vehicle onto the pavement, police say.

Estep then sped away toward W. Second Street and fleed the scene. The victim was transported by EMS to the Berwick Hospital Center's emergency room for evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Estep was charged with aggravated assault by motor vehicle, aggravated assault, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license. He remains in Columbia County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Knecht.

Community Policy