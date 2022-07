A massive commercial fire at a Georgia marina destroyed three boats Monday night, officials said. On July 11, Hall County Fire Rescue responded around 6:10 p.m. to a call at Sunrise Cove Marina where three boats were engulfed in a raging fire, according to a news release from the department. By 7:45 p.m. fire units successfully contained the fire before it spread to more boats and towed the affected boats to shore to ensure all hot spots were fully extinguished, according to 11 Alive.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO