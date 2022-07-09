3-time champ Mulder leads American Century celebrity event

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods called it “historic” and his “favorite.” Jack Nicklaus labeled it “a magical place.” They should know. Woods and Nicklaus are two of the greatest golfers the game has ever produced, and they’ve each won two British Open titles at St. Andrews — arguably the most famous golf course the game has ever produced. The Old Course is hosting the 150th Open Championship this year, making it a special event even for an Open at the home of golf. So getting a good spot to watch the action is going to be tough for nearly 300,000 spectators expected this week on a storied links so narrow and flat that there are no central viewing areas on the course.

