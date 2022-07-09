ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stateline, NV

3-time champ Mulder leads American Century celebrity event

By The Associated Press
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-time champion Mark Mulder made a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole Saturday and scored 25 points to take a three-point lead in the American Century Championship. Mulder, the former major league pitcher who won the event three...

Sportscasting

Tony Romo Beats Star-Studded Celebrity Field in Playoff of American Century Celebrity Golf Championship to Win $125K

Playoff. Game on the line. Tony Romo steps up to the ball. This may not have been a recipe for success when Romo was quarterbacking the Dallas Cowboys a few years ago. But at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, the former QB got it done in the clutch and took home the title against a star-studded field of amateur celebrity golfers in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
MLB
Golf Channel

Teams and tee times for the Celebration of Champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Open Championship week on the Old Course will commence with the Celebration of Champions on Monday. A collection of 40 Open and R&A champions will compete on 10 four-person teams. They will play the first, second, 17th and 18th holes at St. Andrews, with the two lowest scores among the four players counting on each hole. The team with the lowest four-hole score will win.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LPGA: Here are 10 teams to watch this week, featuring stars Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson, Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Leona Maguire

The 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will feature a wonderful blend of past and present. While sisters Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson are two the biggest names on the current tour, Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb are two of the biggest names of all time. They’ll all be in action in the same field this Wednesday-Saturday at the LPGA’s only team event.
MIDLAND, MI
CBS Sports

2022 British Open odds, picks: Rory McIlroy enters as favorite to win historic 150th Open at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- Rory McIlroy enters this week as an easy favorite to win the 150th Open Championship -- no surprise given that he owns three straight top-10 finishes in the 2022 major championships to this point -- at the course that perhaps fits him better than any of the others. McIlroy, interestingly enough, has never finished in the top 10 at all four majors in a single season -- something he probably doesn't care much about unless that statistic includes a victory but nonetheless remains an achievable mark this week at the Old Course at St. Andrews.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
The Associated Press

Finding a place to watch not always easy at British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods called it “historic” and his “favorite.” Jack Nicklaus labeled it “a magical place.” They should know. Woods and Nicklaus are two of the greatest golfers the game has ever produced, and they’ve each won two British Open titles at St. Andrews — arguably the most famous golf course the game has ever produced. The Old Course is hosting the 150th Open Championship this year, making it a special event even for an Open at the home of golf. So getting a good spot to watch the action is going to be tough for nearly 300,000 spectators expected this week on a storied links so narrow and flat that there are no central viewing areas on the course.
GOLF
Golf Channel

After '18 St. Andrews peek, Xander Schauffele now at Old Course as golf's hottest player

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – On his way home from the eventful 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie, Xander Schauffele took a predictable detour. Schauffele and his father, Stefan, ventured over to St. Andrews, turned left onto Golf Place and cruised past the stately R&A clubhouse for a quick look at the ancient links. From the road they didn’t see much but, as a golfer, it had to be done.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC

