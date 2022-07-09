Flood Advisory issued for Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 22:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flood Watch will expire for portions of north central and northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In northeast New Mexico, Far Northeast Highlands and Northeast Highlands. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at Midnight MDT tonight.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO