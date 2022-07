WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the past week, law enforcement has responded to several domestic violence-related crimes, two of which resulted in murder. In Houston County, Brittany Phillips, and murder suspect, Benjamin Nowell, dated for 14 months. Friends of Phillips said when she broke up with him, that’s when he wouldn’t leave her alone. On Thursday morning, he became a suspect in the murder of Phillips, after a manhunt lasted almost 11 and half hours.

ABBEVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO