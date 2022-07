After a two-year pandemic hiatus, bon dances are back on O‘ahu. In Japanese Buddhist tradition, obon is when adults and keiki alike commemorate ancestors, as well as celebrate life, and the dancing is a way to welcome spirits. A few festivals, including the Mōʻiliʻili Summer Fest, home to Honolulu’s largest bon dance, have already come and gone, but there are still plenty of festivals to enjoy. Expect lanterns lighting up the night, the sounds of taiko drums, participants clad in kimono and a variety of food vendors.

