Kan. man jailed for alleged battery, attempt to buy sexual relations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit ball and the Kansas City Royals slowed the Cleveland Guardians 5-1. A day after the Guardians got a season-high 23 hits in a 13-1 romp, Greinke and four relievers combined on a five-hitter. Greinke struck out five and walked one in his 222nd career win. In the third inning, Greinke threw his 50,000th career pitch in the majors.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO