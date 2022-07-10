ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, KS

Kan. man jailed for alleged battery, attempt to buy sexual relations

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. On July 8,...

salinapost.com

Salina Post

Police: Kan. man found with life-threatening injuries

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving a man found with life-threatening injuries. Just after 3a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of NE Gordon in Topeka after a call for service of a report of an injured man lying on the ground. Upon...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Correction: Man forced his way into Kansas home, fired a gun

Editors note: Brian Michael Kendall was incorrectly identified as a suspect arrested in connection with this case. We apologize for the error. JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an incident involving a weapon. Just after 1a.m. Sunday police responded to an armed disturbance in the 9100...
LENEXA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man admits distributing drugs from Mexico in KC area

KANSAS CITY, KAN.– A Kansas man was sentenced to 12-years in prison for his role in an international drug trafficking ring, according to the United State's Attorney. In April, Jovanny Medina, 24, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

K-State Salina team leads drone ed. at law enforcement conference

Law enforcement members from around the country were introduced to the practicality of unmanned aircraft systems by the Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus Applied Aviation Research Center team. At the National Sheriffs' Association annual conference in Kansas City, Missouri, the K-State Salina Applied Aviation Research Center staff...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Lincoln Saltdogs defeat Monarchs, 4-1

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Kansas City Monarchs (34-18) outhit the Lincoln Saltdogs (26-25), but fell 4-1 Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park. Kansas City had several opportunities to score. The Monarchs finished the game leaving 10 runners on base and were still able to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Greinke pitches 5 scoreless innings, Royals beat Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched five scoreless innings of three-hit ball and the Kansas City Royals slowed the Cleveland Guardians 5-1. A day after the Guardians got a season-high 23 hits in a 13-1 romp, Greinke and four relievers combined on a five-hitter. Greinke struck out five and walked one in his 222nd career win. In the third inning, Greinke threw his 50,000th career pitch in the majors.
KANSAS CITY, MO
