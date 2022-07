KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few rain showers and T-storms are possible Monday night. Lows will cool into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday won't be as humid. Look for sunny skies with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Highs will be back in the low 90s Thursday and mid 90s Friday into the middle of next week. Afternoon heat index levels will be near or above 100 degrees.

