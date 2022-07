Mississippi State has some elite talent returning to the gridiron in 2022 and will look to light up the scoreboard all season. Mike Leach's Air Raid offense is primed for a breakout year in 2022 with an elite quarterback in Will Rogers at the helm. The signal-caller is entering his third season with the team and has shown flashes of improvement in the offseason. Rogers could have an impressive season in 2022, especially with talented targets such as Jaden Walley, Rara Thomas, Austin Williams and Jamire Calvin surrounding him.

