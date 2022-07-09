Jazz: No intent to trade Donovan Mitchell

Eric Walden: Asked if Donovan Mitchell could be traded or is considered “untouchable,” Zanik said that Mitchell is very important to the Jazz, but that situations evolve in championship-building. Added, “but there’s no ‘intent’ there.”

Source: Twitter @tribjazz

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jazz GM Justin Zanik’s answer when asked if Donovan Mitchell is “untouchable” in trade discussions: pic.twitter.com/yBxZ8UOdPF – 6:51 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Zanik said the team has been in contact with Donovan Mitchell and his representatives, and that the guard “has been supportive” of the moves the team has made. – 6:46 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Justin Zanik says that there is “no intent” to trade Donovan Mitchell, but that situations might arise as the Jazz are “trying to build a championship team.” – 6:38 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Justin Zanik on Donovan Mitchell:

“I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else but Donovan’s on our roster and he’s a very, very important part of of what we’re trying to do.”

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 6:38 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Asked if Donovan Mitchell could be traded or is considered “untouchable,” Zanik said that Mitchell is very important to the Jazz, but that situations evolve in championship-building. Added, “but there’s no ‘intent’ there.” – 6:37 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Donovan Mitchell a less likely option for the Heat? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:10 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Donovan Mitchell to “stand pat,” not force trade from Utah nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/07/rep… – 1:01 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Did Donovan Mitchell use NY/MIA as leverage to get Utah to trade Rudy Gobert? – 11:08 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reporting this morning that Donovan Mitchell plans to “stand pat” in Utah and is “not gonna force any action right now”

pic.twitter.com/AponcFb4ay – 10:56 AM

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

Circle got smaller everybody can’t go ‼️🎶 – 10:02 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

New @LockedOnHeat pod w/ @dramil13

– Heat re-sign Caleb Martin, what’s next for him and can he replace Tucker?

– Donovan Mitchell unhappy in Utah?

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 8:00 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The latest Durant question I’ve kind of been musing is if the Raptors would give up Scottie if they could also get Ben Simmons. Then the Nets could redirect everything else they get in the deal (plus the Lakers picks for Kyrie) to Utah for Donovan Mitchell. My brain hurts. – 7:30 PM

Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier

New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos looking at the next questions generated by nearly a week of free agency: Donovan Mitchell, D’Angelo Russell, inflated trade prices, and more.

open.spotify.com/episode/2acWm2… – 7:19 PM

Ben Anderson: Justin Zanik on Donovan Mitchell: “He’s a high character, highly motivated player who wants to be great. We continue to give him resources to do that and accomplish that. He is a driven young man.” #takenote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / July 9, 2022

Eric Walden: Asked if the Jazz re considering playing Donovan Mitchell more as the primary ball-handler, CEO Danny Ainge said the team has had such conversations, and views him as capable of being the team’s future point guard. -via Twitter @tribjazz / July 9, 2022

Ryan McDonald: The Jazz have been keeping Donovan and his reps “in the loop” on transactions, Justin Zanik says -via Twitter @ryanwmcdonald / July 9, 2022