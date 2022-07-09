ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz: No intent to trade Donovan Mitchell

 3 days ago
Eric Walden: Asked if Donovan Mitchell could be traded or is considered “untouchable,” Zanik said that Mitchell is very important to the Jazz, but that situations evolve in championship-building. Added, “but there’s no ‘intent’ there.”

Source: Twitter @tribjazz

