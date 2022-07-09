ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Carolina Hurricanes prospect camp roster, which includes brother of defenseman, is set

By Kyle Williams
 3 days ago

The Carolina Hurricanes’ 2022 Prospects Development Camp roster is set. Jeremiah Slavin, a 17-year-old defenseman and the brother of Canes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, is among the 21 players who will participate in the camp, which began Sunday at Invisalign Arena and runs through July 14.

Jeremiah Slavin recently played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Muskegon Lumberjacks. In 42 games with the Lumberjacks, he totaled four penalty minutes.

The Canes also invited Raleigh native Devin Phillips to camp. The 20-year-old forward, who is committed to play at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, played 45 games in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), scoring 91 points.

The Canes’ camp roster also features three of Carolina’s 2022 draft picks in forward Cruz Lucius, defenseman Simon Forsmark and goaltender Jakub Vondras.

During the five-day camp, players will go through a mix of on-ice training and skills sessions, culminating in a 3-on-3 session on the last day. The on-ice sessions will be open to the public.

2022 Prospects Development Camp roster

Skaters:

Lucas Cruz, right winger; Bobby Orr, right winger; Justin Robidas, center; Jackson Blake, right winger; Scott Morrow, defenseman; Bryce Montgomery, defenseman; Simon Forsmark, defenseman; Alexander Pashin, right winger; Cade Webber, defenseman; Massimo Rizzo, center; Jeremiah Slavin, defenseman; Domenick Fensore, defenseman; Devin Phillips, forward; Eric Cooley, right winger; Lucas Mercuri, center; Nicholas Nardella, forward; Joe Arntsen, defenseman; Sam McGinley, defenseman.

Goalies:

Jakub Vondras; Nikita Quapp; Dylan Ernst.

