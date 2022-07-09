ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia man arrested for beating up grandmother, stealing her weed eater, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
wead eater Stock photo of a woman is using a string trimmer to edge the lawn along the driveway. A Georgia man is facing a host of charges after police said he attacked his grandmother and stole lawn equipment. (Olivier Rateau/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing a host of charges after police said he attacked his grandmother and stole lawn equipment.

According to arrest reports, the incident began when Dakota Godfrey, 26, busted out a window in his grandmother’s Rome, Georgia, home with his head, WSB-TV reported.

The 78-year-old woman told responding officers that she came outside to see what happened when Godfrey shoved her to the ground and yanked her back up by her shirt, inflicting several bruises, the TV station reported.

According to WSB, officers located Godfrey walking down the road, pushing a stroller with a weed eater in it.

Godfrey told officers that his grandmother attacked him because she thought he was on drugs, pointing to a small cut on his nose, the TV station reported.

The woman told investigators that Godfrey was living with her for a few weeks and that the attack was drug-fueled, WSB reported.

According to the TV station, Godfrey has been charged with battery against a person over 65 years old, exploitation or intimidation of elderly persons and damage to property.

©2022 Cox Media Group

