UFC on ESPN 39 video: Kennedy Nzechukwu TKOs Karl Roberson into fourth straight loss
Kennedy Nzechukwu showed off a new layer to his game in a dominant win over Karl Roberson at UFC on ESPN 39.
Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) used his grappling game to wear down Roberson (9-6 MMA, 4-6 UFC) in their light heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He then turned up the volume late and scored a merciful ground-and-pound stoppage win at the 2:19 mark of Round 3.
Check out the replay below (via Twitter):
Nzechukwu, the tall and lengthy knockout specialist, came into UFC on ESPN 39 with back-to-back losses on his record. He showed strides in his game against a Roberson who now has questions around his future after a fourth consecutive defeat.
Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 39 results include:
- Saidyokub Kakhramonov def. Ronnie Lawrence via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
