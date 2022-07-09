UFC on ESPN 39 video: Kennedy Nzechukwu TKOs Karl Roberson into fourth straight loss

Kennedy Nzechukwu showed off a new layer to his game in a dominant win over Karl Roberson at UFC on ESPN 39.

Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) used his grappling game to wear down Roberson (9-6 MMA, 4-6 UFC) in their light heavyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He then turned up the volume late and scored a merciful ground-and-pound stoppage win at the 2:19 mark of Round 3.

Nzechukwu, the tall and lengthy knockout specialist, came into UFC on ESPN 39 with back-to-back losses on his record. He showed strides in his game against a Roberson who now has questions around his future after a fourth consecutive defeat.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 39 results include:

Saidyokub Kakhramonov def. Ronnie Lawrence via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

