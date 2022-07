Last Friday, I was downtown working with my buddy Ron Rhodes, from Eyewitness News. He and I co-emceed the big USSSA 3 Up 3 Down Baseball Tournament parade and awards ceremony at Friday After 5 and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. When it was over, I dropped my station vehicle off, picked up my car and headed home. But, first, I stopped by Pizza Hut on Frederica Street to pick up dinner. There, after a long and exhausting day, I was greeted by Nana.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO