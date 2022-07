ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Blue’s Clues and You! Live on Stage is coming to the Kodak Center on Wednesday, October 12, at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 15. Tickets start at $35.50 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. online here and in person at the Kodak Center Box Office (open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.).

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO