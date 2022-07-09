ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beach Boys Album Brian Wilson Calls ‘a Religious Experience’

By Julia Dzurillay
 3 days ago

God only knows what fans would do without the Beach Boys . This band released several chart-topping hits, most released in conjunction with Pet Sounds . Even for Beach Boys member Brian Wilson , this album was a “religious experience.” Here’s what he said about his experience writing the 1966 collection.

The Beach Boys released songs like ‘Good Vibrations’ and ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’

American rock group The Beach Boys, (Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, and Brian Wilson) | Gems/Redferns/Getty Images

The Beach Boys surfed their way through the USA music scene. This group released songs like “Good Vibrations,” “Rock and Roll Music,” and “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on My Shoulder.)”

The lineup changed over the years, predominately due to the death of Dennis Wilson. However, the Beach Boys’ original members included brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love , and friend Al Jardine. Brian and Carl Wilson were two songwriters for this group, also creating Pet Sounds .

Beach Boys member Brian Wilson said ‘Pet Sounds’ ‘spoke for itself’

According to Brian Wilson, 1966 was a “big year” for the Beach Boys. This band debuted several albums throughout their career. That includes Summer Days (and Summer Nights) and The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album.

A personal favorite of Wilson’s, though, is the 1966 collection titled Pet Sounds .

[Pet Sounds] spoke for itself, and it was a religious experience,” Wilson said, according to Best Classic Bands . “Carl and I were into prayer. We held prayer sessions in our house on Laurel Way. “Dear God. Please let us bring music to people.” It happened. A cool trip. A lot of people say to me that Pet Sounds got them through high school or college.”

Pet Sounds included fan-favorite tracks like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “God Only Knows,” and “That’s Not Me.” Each song holds millions of Spotify plays, with Tony Asher also created as a collaborator on the project.

However, songs from other collections earned recognition at the Grammy Awards, including “Good Vibrations” and “Kokomo.”

Did Beach Boys write their own songs?

The Beach Boys wrote their original songs, with Wilson created as a collaborator on their 1966 album. Pet Sounds was impactful to both the Beach Boys and their fans, according to Wilson. As a songwriter, this artist shared his thoughts on music’s healing power.

“I think my music has helped people a little bit,” Wilson said. “I think it is therapy for people. I think Marvin Gaye’s music is very therapeutic. I think Diana Ross’ music is very therapeutic, to name just a couple.”

“Nothing as good as [the Ronettes’] ‘Be My Baby,’” he said of therapeutic songwriting. “We couldn’t produce records with that big sound. We had good engineers and good players, the Wrecking Crew. I had Phil Spector’s players.”

Music by the Beach Boys, including the 50th Anniversary version of Pet Sounds, is available on most major streaming platforms.

Steven Raison
2d ago

Before Pet Sounds was brought into the light by many Artists and people revisiting it decades later, Brian had always said the album "Friends" was his personal favorite. Released in 1968. An awesome peaceful work of art that is hardly ever mentioned these days

