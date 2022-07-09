ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westgate park parties, using art to put violence in the past

By Tom Bosco
myfox28columbus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds perused art being sold, listened to the band, and enjoyed their community at the Summer Jam West festival at Westgate Park. The longtime summer tradition had been shelved the past few...

Wild turkeys calling Hilliard home

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) —The Hilliard turkeys may just be the most popular residents in town. They gained a lot of attention starting in the spring, which is typical mating season for the birds. Since then, a flock of three males have stayed behind and continued to call Hilliard home.
HILLIARD, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Icon Ann B. Walker Fills Her Franklin Park Home with Art from Her Travels

The media pioneer and White House appointee adorns her East Side dwelling with art and furniture she collected while visiting 17 African countries. Inside the home of East Side icon and news media pioneer Ann B. Walker, every piece of art tells a story, evokes a memory and conveys great meaning. Objects both decorative and functional didn’t arrive by 24-hour delivery truck but came from the owner’s extensive travels to Africa, where she connected with her roots and and brought the mementos to Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Shivani Patel and Dheeraj Muddasani

Sept. 5, 2021 | Shivani Patel has been on dating apps before, so when she extended the distance setting on an Indian-specific dating app, she wasn’t expecting to meet her future husband. That all changed when she matched with Dheeraj Muddasani, a doctor in Louisville, Kentucky. “I thought he’d...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Old Franklinton school to become affordable housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Starling Middle School will be converted to affordable housing by Columbus developer Woda Cooper. Woda Cooper plans to renovate the old school at 120 S. Central Ave., which was originally built in 1908 as West High School, into 45 apartments. There will be 19 one-bedroom, 24 two-bedroom, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Enjoy a discounted gourmet burger during Columbus Burger Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you are looking for lunch or dinner ideas this week, how about a burger?. It's Columbus Burger Week from July 11-17. Guests will have the chance to enjoy discounted gourmet burgers for $6 to $7. Some of the area's favorite burger spots are taking...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

5 Kias, Hyundais stolen within 5 hours across Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a span of five hours Monday night, five Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Columbus. The thefts happened between 5 and 10 p.m. For several months, CrimeTracker 10 has reported on a group of juveniles, dubbed the "Game Over kids," that police say are stealing cars across Columbus. Many of the vehicles are Kias and Hyundais.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Audubon Park could soon be home to new 800-unit apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the gym, what matters are the gains. Jeff Meyer, a member of the Ohio Fit Club just off Maier Place, is excited for the gains this area could soon see. “I think it’s gonna be great,” he said. “It’s gonna be so good for downtown. We need something like this down here. Expansion’s gonna be good for the local businesses.”
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Local Entrepreneur Wants to Build An Apartment in Your Backyard

Local entrepreneur Dave Hunegnaw has a plan to not only create more density in existing urban neighborhoods, but finally build himself a garage. Hunegnaw and his wife purchased their garage-less house in Italian Village 15 years ago. The plan was always to build a garage, but when his neighbors built a garage with a carriage house for their in-laws a few years ago, a whole new plan started to emerge. What if he could build something similar and monetize it to rent out the space? As he started going through the process of designing and engineering the structure, the entrepreneurial mindset took over – if he was going to do it once, why not do it 100, 200, 300 times?
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bruce Springsteen tour to hit Columbus next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are making a stop in Columbus next year on their 2023 international tour. The singer, songwriter and musician will perform on Wednesday, March 9, 2023, at Nationwide Arena. The tour will mark Springsteen and the E Street Band's...
COLUMBUS, OH
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Vegetarian Food in Columbus

Columbus is Ohio’s capital city that is full of attractions displaying its cultural and natural bounty. Lying along the green fertile banks of the Scioto River, Columbus’ Scioto Mile and the COSI Science Center highlight Ohio’s lush natural scenery. The urban cityscape adds a quaint and polished...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State student held at knifepoint during residence hall burglary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University sent out a security alert after a student was threatened with a knife when he found two men inside his dorm room. The OSU Police Department received a report that an aggravated burglary took place inside a university residence hall Tuesday evening.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

As Franklin County’s new jail opens, Cuyahoga leaders bumble anew on their jail: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Plans to seek a second opinion on the feasibility of renovating the Cuyahoga County jail could be back on the table, again. The $150,000 contract with DLZ Architecture was expected to seek approval Monday from the county’s Board of Control. But Cuyahoga County Council President Pernel Jones pulled the item from the board’s agenda and instead referred it to the full council for review. We’re talking about the jail on Today in Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH

