INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) – Twenty-six Indianapolis neighborhoods are splitting $220,000 in grant money for new community spaces. The money from last year’s federal pandemic relief bill will pay for a food box program in the Mapleton-Fall Creek neighborhood, but most of the grants focus on beautification projects, from new signs and playgrounds to public art projects in Speedway and the Ransom Place neighborhood, to a trash bin upgrade in Martin Luther King Memorial Park.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO