Virginia State

Hundreds of state employees resign amid new telework policy

By Nicole Dantzler
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of state employees in Virginia have resigned from their jobs.

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s new telework policy went into effect last week which is meant to bring workers back to the office by July 5.

8News learned more than 300 state employees resigned since this new telework policy was announced by Governor Youngkin in early May. Employees were given two weeks to submit their telework applications.

8News discovered that 28 out of 183 Virginia Department of Transportation workers who left their positions have cited telework options as their reason for leaving.

Since May, the Virginia Department of Health had 78 resignations and the Virginia Employment Commission had 37 resignations from May 5 to June 27.

Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development had seven resignations from May 5 to July 6 and Virginia’s Department of Emergency Management had six resignations from May 4 to July 7.

Some employees said they are concerned with losing the flexibility that comes with telework. Others also raised concerns about the increasing cost of travel and trouble arranging childcare.

There are more than 21,000 state employees eligible for telework and 46% of those workers chose a telework option.

Youngkin’s office told 8News in a FOIA response that as of July 7, there were at least 1,500 final applications.

It’s unclear how many state workers returned to the office when the deadline hit Tuesday.

Virginia emergency SNAP benefits extended through July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has once again extended emergency SNAP benefits, ensuring families will receive the maximum amount available to them for the month of July. The emergency SNAP benefits – which have to be approved each month before they’re deposited on EBT cards – are a result of the public health emergency declared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefits still have to be approved again each month.
VDACS and Virginia Attorney General of Virginia address retail sale of THC-infused edibles

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and Office of the Attorney General of Virginia (OAG) are initiating efforts to address the retail sale of certain products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in response to provisions included in the budget recently passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin. VDACS will assist businesses that wish to sell hemp-derived cannabinoids in compliance with the law.
Youngkin’s anti-mandate approach fails to boost Virginia vaccination rates

Days after taking office, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a new COVID-19 action plan that pledged to boost vaccine uptake without mandating the shots. “My administration’s campaign to increase vaccination rates is taking a different approach than in the past,” the governor wrote in an editorial published by the Bristol Herald Courier a few weeks later. Youngkin had repealed a directive from former Gov. Ralph Northam that mandated vaccines for executive branch employees, and was hoping that an individual-choice approach — coupled with his own support for the shots themselves — could sway skeptical Virginians.
A 50 year shift to Virginia's suburbs likely to move to the exurbs next

In the last 50 years, Fairfax County saw the largest population increase in Virginia. During that same time, Norfolk saw the largest population decline. Hamilton Lombard at UVA's Weldon Cooper Center says 50 years ago, Norfolk was Virginia's largest city. "Cities around the country typically lost population from a combination...
Virginia Department of Corrections Debuts New Victim Notification Tool

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Corrections’ (VADOC) Victim Services Unit has debuted its new state-of-the-art notification program for crime victims. The Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion (NAAVI) is a new, user-friendly, and victim-oriented system, designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more inmates. Users can register online to receive updates via email, text, phone, and/or mail as long as their perpetrator is incarcerated within the VADOC.
Page County not reporting rising COVID numbers like more populated parts of Virginia

LURAY, July 11 — While Northern Virginia, the Metro Richmond area and the Tidewater Region have reported tens of thousands of new cases of COVID-19 over the past 13 weeks, Page County has seen less than 300. Currently, the commonwealth is reporting a statewide seven-day positivity rate of 23 percent — one of the highest levels since early February.
Virginia earns highest special education rating for 11th year

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia has continued to meet the requirements for special education programs in schools. The Virginia Department of Education announced Monday that Virginia has earned the U.S. Department of Education’s top rating for improving outcomes for students with disabilities and compliance with the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Law enforcement investigates bomb threats at Virginia colleges

ALBERTA, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are investigating bomb threats at colleges in Virginia, including Southside Virginia Community College in Alberta. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office got a transferred call from the Emporia Police Department around 11:40 a.m. on July 12 that reported a bomb in a classroom at the college.
Virginia budget to provide more than 60K students with free school meals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s new budget includes funding that will keep more students fed while in school. The commonwealth is expanding free breakfasts and lunches. This comes after the federal government also passed the Keep Kids Fed Act. “This funding will mean that Virginia will cover the cost...
