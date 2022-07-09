ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County deputy helps save infant’s life

By Hannah Groves
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDVHg_0gaNSl4R00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 3-month-old baby is now recovering back at home after a Lee County deputy helped save their life.

Back on June 18, Deputy Michelle Wilson responded to Fuchsia Road in Fort Myers after hearing a baby wasn’t breathing. When she got to the scene, she saw the baby was turning blue.

Deputy Wilson began chest compressions until she could feel the baby’s pulse. EMS arrived and took the child to the NICU in Golisano Children’s Hospital.

As of Saturday, July 9, the baby is recovering at home. According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the baby may not have survived if Deputy Wilson didn’t step in to help.

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple swimmers in distress near Blind Pass Tuesday evening

Multiple swimmers were in trouble near Blind Pass where Sanibel turns into Captiva Island Tuesday evening. FWC received reports about multiple swimmers in distress near Blind Pass. FWC said that officers were dispatched but were advised to cancel by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office due to the extended response time....
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers casino arcade ejects 2 men thought to be grand theft suspects

Deputies are looking for two men who were ordered to leave a Fort Myers casino arcade Thursday night for resembling suspects in recent crimes at similar venues. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two men were seen on camera entering the Lucky 7 Jackpot casino arcade, located at 2837 Cleveland Ave., at around 7:30 p.m. The two men asked the security guard if they had a specific type of gaming machine. The armed security guard recognized the men from recent news stories and ordered them to leave the property.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man one of 4 seriously injured in Sarasota County pileup crash

A 30-year-old Cape Coral man was one of four drivers seriously injured in a six-vehicle pileup crash on southbound I-75 in Sarasota County on Monday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer driven was traveling southbound on I-75 around 10:20 a.m., approaching SR-72 in the outside travel lane. A Ford pickup truck, a Ford SUV, an Acura SUV, a Dodge pickup truck and an Isuzu pickup truck were all stopped ahead of the tractor-trailor, motionless due to traffic congestion. The tractor-trailer’s driver failed to stop and rear-ended the Ford pickup truck.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Arrest made in Alva homicide

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for his involvement in a homicide in Alva on Sunday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Kodie Richardson drove to a home off Palm Beach Boulevard and got into a fight with the resident of the home. The fight led to...
ALVA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse#Ems
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed after van crashes into canal off Immokalee Road

A man was killed after his vehicle crashed into a canal off Immokalee Road in Collier County on Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 46-year-old Immokalee man was driving west on Immokalee Road around 5:45 a.m. when he traveled off the road, entered the north grass shoulder and overturned into the canal around one mile west of Camp Keais Road.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coral Oaks Golf Course employee shot at; Cape Coral police investigating

Cape Coral police are investigating an incident where someone shot a gun at an employee at the Coral Oaks Golf Course on Sunday. The victim told police he arrived at work after 4 a.m. and came out of the garage on a lawnmower when he noticed a vehicle by hole 18, according to Officer Brandon Sancho, a Cape Coral police public information officer.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect caught on video burglarizing North Fort Myers business

Deputies want help identifying a man seen on security video burglarizing a North Fort Myers landscaping business early Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect broke into Scott’s Landscape Nursery, located at 5870 Bayshore Road, just before 3 a.m. He can be seen on video taking several minutes to pry open the right front door with a crowbar before ransacking the business and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota teen facing multiple charges for breaking into five cars

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota teen is charged with loitering and prowling, resisting law enforcement without violence and motor vehicle theft after breaking into five cars over the weekend. All five cars were left unlocked and the teen went around grabbing car door handles. The unlocked cars were ransacked...
SARASOTA, FL
850wftl.com

Florida man arrested after randomly shooting from window of home

Naples, Florida —A man in Naples, Florida was taken into custody following a 9-hour stand-off with police. The incident occurred on Saturday at a home in the 15000 block of Wildflower Circle. Collier County deputies say they responded to the home around 9:30 p.m. after receiving several reports of...
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Kings Hwy shut down due to crash with fatal injuries

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are at the scene of a fatal crash near the Charlotte/Desoto line north of Sandhill Blvd. According to CCSO, FHP is investigating the crash with fatal injuries. Kings Hwy is closed in both directions; drivers in the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Law enforcement says beware of text message t-shirts solicitations

Local law enforcement wants you to know a text message going out to Southwest Floridians is not from them. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, many people in the county are receiving text messages with a link selling t-shirts with the LCSO logo. The sheriff’s office said the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy