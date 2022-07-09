Lee County deputy helps save infant’s life

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 3-month-old baby is now recovering back at home after a Lee County deputy helped save their life.

Back on June 18, Deputy Michelle Wilson responded to Fuchsia Road in Fort Myers after hearing a baby wasn’t breathing. When she got to the scene, she saw the baby was turning blue.

Deputy Wilson began chest compressions until she could feel the baby’s pulse. EMS arrived and took the child to the NICU in Golisano Children’s Hospital.

As of Saturday, July 9, the baby is recovering at home. According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the baby may not have survived if Deputy Wilson didn’t step in to help.