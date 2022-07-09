Boston Police: 16-year-old tossed machete while fleeing party in Mattapan

Police say a 16-year-old boy tossed a machete while he was running from officers in Mattapan Thursday night.

BOSTON — A teenage boy tried getting rid of a machete while he was running from officers in Mattapan, police said.

Police were called to Norfolk Avenue for a loud music complaint around 9:36 p.m. Thursday. They found “security” patting people down and giving out hand stamps as attendees went to the backyard.

Police said as they tried to contact the homeowner and break up the crowd, they saw a 16-year-old boy hiding an unknown object in his pants while leaving the area.

When officers tried to stop him, he ran, tossing what was later determined to be a machete sheathed in a black nylon case, according to police.

The teen was arrested following a brief chase on foot, police said.

He will be summonsed to appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on a charge of carrying a dangerous weapon.

